IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma Left Amused, Dravid in Shock After Charith Asalanka Survives DRS - WATCH

Rohit Sharma was left amused, head coach Rahul Dravid was surprised and Yuzvendra Chahal was a little heartbroken – emotions galore at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on Thursday when Sri Lanka batter Charith Asalanka survived following a successful DRS.

The visitors were chasing a mammoth 200-run total in the 1st T20I and had lost a couple of early wickets. All the Lankan hopes were pinned on Asalanka as he looked pretty comfortable against the Indian bowling attack.

In the sixth over Chahal came into the attack. Asalanka looked to sweep the fourth delivery but was hit on the pads. The Indian players appealed loudly and umpire Virender Sharma gave it out straight away.

ALSO READ | ‘Can Become a Very Good Option’: Sajay Bangar Picks Virat Kohli’s Backup at No. 3 in Limited-overs Format

After having a quick chat with his partner, the Lankan batter sought a review. The UltraEdge showed a little spike, denoting that the ball had brushed the bat first before it hit on the pads. The replay left India skipper amused while Dravid couldn’t believe that.

Advertisement

The survival allowed Asalanka to score a half-century as he remained unbeaten for 53 off 47 deliveries. He played a commendable innings but lacked strong support from the other end. In pursuit of 200 runs, the tourists were restricted to 137 for 6 as India won the game by 62 runs and are leading the series 1-0.

In bowling, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/9), Venkatesh Iyer (2/36) got their share of wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal (1/11 in 3 overs) also bowled well.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2022: Tamil Nadu’s Baba Twins - Aparajith & Indrajith - Script History Against Chhattisgarh

Batting first, IPL’s costliest buy Ishan Kishan plundered a career-best 56-ball-89 while Shreyas Iyer helped himself to an unbeaten 57 off 28 balls as India scored 199 for two and then restricted Sri Lanka to 137 for six.

Skipper Rohit Sharma also got 44 off 32 balls as Sri Lankan bowlers, without the world’s premier leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga were taken to cleaners by Indian batters.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here