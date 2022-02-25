IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer Tried to Bribe Jasprit Bumrah, Here's What Happened Next

India batter Shreyas Iyer, who played a solid hand in the first T20I, was also prepared to come in and bowl. He added that he even ‘put his hand up’ and let the vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah know that he can run in and roll over his arms if the situation demanded. However, with an abundance of bowlers in the team, Shreyas never got the opportunity. As many as seven bowlers were used as India beat Sri Lanka by 62 runs. These included: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Hooda.

Also Read | IND vs SL, 1st T20I, Talking Points: Shreyas Iyer Cameo, Dropped Catches; Asalanka The Saviour

“I had already put my hand up (for a bowl). Around the 16th over when he (Rohit) went it he had already told Bumrah these are the bowlers who need to bowl. I tried to bribe Bumrah but it didn’t work for me (laughs)," he said in the post-match presentation.

Advertisement

Although, Iyer admitted that the start to his unbeaten knock of 57 in the first T20I against Sri Lanka was slow but the conditions on the field weren’t easy to negotiate. At one point, Iyer was 17 off 14 balls. But in the next 14 balls, Iyer made a whirlwind 40 runs to put a nice finishing touch to India’s score of 199, setting the base for a 62-run victory.

Also Read | Plan Was to Hit Pockets, Things Came Out Pretty Well For us - Shreyas Iyer

“My start was slow but it wasn’t easy. But once my eye got in, and once I got a boundary, I thought I would keep going. Ishan (Kishan) wasn’t able to time (in the middle overs) and he too was losing patience, so I told him to take his time and then he again started timing well. I just told him to take his time, look for twos and threes," said Iyer after the match.

Talking about the plan while batting with Kishan, Iyer emphasised on strike rotation at a big ground. “Our plan was to hit the pockets, initially that’s what we did, and things came out pretty well for us. It’s a huge ground, especially after playing at Eden Gardens. We had planned to run a lot of twos and eventually our every plan came off."

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here