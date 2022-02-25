IND vs SL, 1st T20I, Talking Points: Shreyas Iyer Cameo, Dropped Catches; Asalanka The Saviour

India beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first T20I in Lucknow. To be very frank, Sri Lanka never looked like pushing the hosts and for the most part of the game were completely outplayed in all three departments. The stadium also threw up light issues as many catches were dropped. It was Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer who really got going for India. This was followed by a brilliant opening spell from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka too shone with the bat. We take a look at the five Talking Points of this entire game.

Ishan Kishan Misses Ton: After raking up all the moolah in the IPL auctions, things were not looking that good for Kishan. He was found wanting against the moving ball in Eden Gardens. But this was no Eden, the ball didn’t do its bit and the batter took full advantage. After an iffy start, he hit Chamika Karunaratne for three back-to-back boundaries and Kishan looked like a different batter altogether. He ended up slamming 89 runs. A hundred was there for the taking, and he would be kicking himself.

Shreyas Iyer’s Superb Fifty: As soon as Kishan departed, Iyer held fort. And in no time, India shifted gears. He started off by picking ten runs off Dushmantha Chammeera. And then clobbered Chamika Karunaratne for 19 runs. He raced to his 50 in just 20 balls and ended playing an unbeaten inning of 57 off 28 balls. This completely turned the game in India’s favour as they scored 44 runs in last three overs, slamming the door shut on Sri Lanka.

Catches Win Matches—But not in Lucknow: Usually a coach doesn’t like his ward to drop catches. But in Lucknow’s Ekana stadium as many as five catches were dropped. Sri Lanka dropped it twice, but then India were even bad—they dropped thrice. First, Venkatesh Iyer dropped Kamil Mishara off Bhuvi in the third over. Later Shreyas Iyer dropped Charith Asalanka off Yuzvendra Chahal. Eventually Venkatesh Iyer was at the receiving end as Asalanka was again dropped this time by Jasprit Bumrah. All in all, the fielding left a lot to be desired; nonetheless, India got away with it.

Bhuvi’s Opening Burst: Bhuveshwar Kumar gave India the start they wanted as he reduced Sri Lanka to 0/1 off the first ball. Pathum Nissanka got unlucky as the ball kissed his pads and went onto hit the stumps somehow, but the bowler was back among wickets as he removed Kamil Mishara to reduce Sri Lanka to 15/2 soon after. It was a terrific display of seam bowling; with this he also proved a point to the selectors who would surely look to take him to Australia.

Asalanka Only Bright Spot Among the Ruins: Charith Asalanka had a great T20 World Cup, but in India it will take some temperament to negotiate with this bowling line up. Although the likes of veteran Chandimal failed, he stood on. He used his feet well especially against the spinners and utilized his presence of mind to deny Chahal his wicket. Here it must be said that India dropped him twice and he made them pay with a soild fifty.

