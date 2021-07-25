IND vs SL 2021: SLC Employee Tests Covid Positive, Press Box at Premadasa Stadium Shut Down

A Sri Lanka Cricket employee working in the Press Box of R Premadasa Stadium - the venue of the ongoing India-Sri Lanka T20I series - has tested positive for coronavirus. Following the development, the Press Box has been closed for operations.

SLC announced the news via a press release late Sunday evening after the series opening T20I between the two teams got underway in Colombo.

“The ‘Press Box’ at the RPICS was closed for operations during the 1st T20i between Sri Lanka and India, following an SLC employee working in the ‘Press Box’ was found to be Covid ‘Positive.’," the release said.

The employee, whose name hasn’t been disclosed, was found to be positive during an Antigen Test carried out at the on Sunday evening, a few hours before the commencement of the game.

“Upon identification, Sri Lanka Cricket decided to close the ‘Press Box’ operations during the 1st T20i game, as per the directions given by the Ministry of Health. The ‘Press Box’ is scheduled to resume operations from the 2nd T20i, of the India Tour of Sri Lanka, upon health clearance," it added.

The employee is currently undergoing medical protocols pertaining to Covid 19.

Premadasa Stadium also hosted the three ODIs for the recently concluded series between India and Sri Lanka which the former won 2-1. The second and third T20I of the series will also be played at the same venue on July 27 and July 29 respectively.

The start of India’s ongoing tour of Sri Lanka was rearranged after a couple of members in the support staff of home team tested positive for the deadly virus. The ODI series was to get underway from July 13 but was pushed forward by five days and finally started on July 18.

Shikhar Dhawan is leading a young India squad which is being coached by batting legend Rahul Dravid.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here