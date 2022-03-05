IND vs SL 2022, 1st Test: Jadeja Hits Century as India Pile on 468/7 at Lunch on Day 2

Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja peeled off his second Test hundred to keep India on top in the ongoing first match against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Jadeja was unbeaten on 102 when the lunch break was taken as India’s scored zoomed to 468/7.

After resuming on their overnight total of 357/6 in the series opener, Jadeja along with Ravichandran Ashwin extended the good work done by the top order on Friday. The pair stitched a century stand for the seventh wicket with each completing their half-century.

Sri Lanka tried hard for a breakthrough but it only came after Jadeja and Ashwin had added 130 runs. And it was Suranga Lakmal who incuded an edge from Ashwin to have him out caught behind on 61 off 82.

That brought Jayant Yadav to the middle and in his company, Jadeja brought up his century.

Lasith Embuldeniya (2/152) and Suranga Lakmal (2/86) have taken two wickets each for Sri Lanka so far. The hosts added 111 runs during the morning session for the loss of just one wicket.

Ashwin was in fine fettle with the bat, hitting some gorgeous boundaries during his stay. The ploy of peppering the Indian with short deliveries paid off for Lakmal and Sri Lanka as they finally got the much-needed breakthrough.

Before the start of play on Saturday, both Indian and Sri Lankan players observed a minute’s silence remembering Rod Marsh and Shane Warne.

“A minute’s silence was observed before the start of the play on Day 2of the first Test for Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne who passed away yesterday. The Indian team is wearing black armbands today," a BCCI statement said.

Brief Score

India 1st innings: 468 for 7 in 112 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 102 not out, Ravichandran Ashwin 61; Lasith Embuldeniya 2/152, Suranga Lakmal 2/86).

