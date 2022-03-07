IND vs SL 2022: Axar Patel Replaces Kuldeep Yadav For Pink-ball Test in Bengaluru

Allrounder Axar Patel has regained full fitness and has been added to the Indian Test squad for the ongoing Sri Lanka series. Axar has replaced left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the second and final Test of the series beginning in Bengaluru from Saturday.

The Indian team management has released Kuldeep from the squad.

Axar was recovering from a shin injury that meant he missed the entire South Africa tour and the following T20 series against West Indies. Additionally, he had also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

“Axar was the first choice but had to undergo recovery and hence Kuldeep was a back up," a BCCI source told news agency PTI.

“Now Axar is fit and back so Kuldeep has been released," the source added.

At the time of announcing the squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, the BCCI had said Axar was expected to be fit for the second game.

Kuldeep last played a Test in February 2021.

India won the first Test against Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs.

Batting first India were powered by Ravindra Jadeja’s career-best 175 not out as they declared their first innings for a mammoth 574/8. Rishabh Pant missed his century by four runs while Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari struck half-century apiece. Virat Kohli, playing in his 100th Test, got the start but was dismissed for 45.

Sri Lanka then folded for 174 as Jadeja took a five-wicket haul. Rohit Sharma-led India then enforced the follow-on and the tourists fared a tad better, managing 178-all out as Jadeja and Ashwin combined to share eight wickets in an innings win.

With PTI Inputs

