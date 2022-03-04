IND vs SL 2022, Talking Points: Rishabh Pant Tees Off After Virat Kohli Enters 100-Test Club

An eventful start to the two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali saw the day beginning with a brief ceremony to mark the 100th game for Virat Kohli and ended in some fireworks from the inimitable Rishabh Pant.

Here’s a a look at the major talking points from Day 1 of the first Test

Kohli Hits Century

One of the finest batters not just of the current era but across generations, Kohli on Friday became just the 12th Indian to play 100 or more Tests. The 33-year-old was presented a special baggy blue cap to commemorate the special occasion by the legendary Rahul Dravid. The former India captain was accompanied by his wife Anushka Sharma in the field with his brother also in attendance at the venue. Kohli thanked his teammates and BCCI for their role in his journey.

What stood out was his takeway from his career to the upcoming generation - in an era where cricket has now become a three-format game, Kohli has played 100 Tests. That surely should serve as an inspiration.

Kohli Gets Outfoxed

The anticipation these days are always high whenever Kohli walks out to bat and especially since he has relieved himself from the captaincy burden. It’s been now over two years since he last scored a century across any format. So, when he began timing the ball and dominating the Sri Lankan attack in Mohali, the drought seemed to be nearing its end. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

Lasith Embuldeniya outfoxed Kohli with the trajectory after setting him up nicely and bowled him on 45. It was a superb delivery that pushed Kohli on the backfoot as it turned after pitching to crash onto the stumps. The wait for the 71st ton continues.

Vihari at Home

While the eyes were focused on Kohli the superstar, the unassuming Hanuma Vihari quietly stepped into the big shoes of Cheteshwar Pujara after being promoted to the no. 3 spot. Commentators couldn’t stop gushing over his calmness and composure as Vihari peeled off a solid half-century. With Pujara dropped, the Indian team management has given the middle-order batter a chance to prove himself at what is considered a vital batting position across any format.

Vihari scored 58 off 128 - his first fifty at home - before a loose shot ended his fine innings. He has passed the audition and India will hope he continues to build on it.

Pant Tees Off

Rishabh Pant on the field is a guaranteed entertainment. If he’s not chirping non-stop when keeping stumps, Pant is busy astonishing everyone with his brazen strokeplay which either leaves you thoroughly entertained or incredibly frustrated. Friday was entertaining.

After displaying immense patience (by his own standards) in reaching 50 off 75, Pant had enough. In the blink of an eye, he blitzed his way to 82 off 84 launching the ball to all parts of the ground. And when he was just four runs away from three figures, a casual block proved to be his downfall but he had done his job and put India on top.

Troubled Lankans

Sri Lanka made a curious selection call by including just one specialist spinner in their playing eleven and going with three pacers. In contrast, India have two pacers in their eleven alongside three spinners. They sure were made to regret the call when Lasith Embuldeniya troubled India batters but had no spinning partner to support from the other end. Late in the day, the tourists lost the services of Lahiru Kumara who walked off the field due to a hamstring niggle and didn’t return meaning captain Dimuth Karunaratne fell short of one specialist bowler as India piled on 357.

