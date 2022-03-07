IND vs SL 2022: Tickets For First Two Days of Pink-ball Test in Bengaluru Sold Out

India and Sri Lanka are now headed to Bengaluru for the second and final Test of their ongoing two-match series. The city will be hosting its first international match in nearly two years after covid pandemic upended the cricket calendar.

Having waited this long to see an international game, the limited tickets which were available for the first two days of the pink-ball Test have reportedly been sold out. As per a report in The New Indian Express, around 10,000 tickets went up for sale (online and offline) and they’ve all been purchased.

As part of covid prevention measures, the Karnataka State Cricket Association has limited the attendance for the day-nigh contest, allowing just 50 per cent of its capacity at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to be filled for the Test.

India have taken a 1-0 lead in the series thanks to their one-sided win over Sri Lanka in Mohali. The series opener didn’t last even full three days as the hosts completed a win by an innings and 222 runs on Sunday.

After opting to bat first, India declared for a mammoth 574/8 thanks to a career-best knock from allrounder Ravindra Jadeja. He remained unbeaten on 175 which is the best score by any Indian who has batted from the no. 7 spot in Test history, bettering the previous record held by the legendary Kapil Dev.

Jadeja wasn’t done though. After starring with the bat, he ran through the Sri Lankan batters, taking a five-wicket haul to have them bowled out for just 174. He then combined with Ravichandran Ashwin in the second innings to share eight wickets as India enforced the follow-on.

Sri Lanka fared a tad better, managing 178 before being bowled out.

The second Test starts from March 12.

