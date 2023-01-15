IND vs SL 2023, 3rd ODI Toss Report: Suryakumar Yadav And Washington Sundar in as India Opt to Bat

India captain Rohit Sharma won the coin toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the ongoing three-match series on Sunday. The hosts have already bagged the series having sealed contrasting victories in the opening two matches.

With the comfort of a 2-0 lead, India have made a couple of changes to their playing XI for the dead rubber being played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Allrounder Hardik Pandya and fast bowler Umran Malik have been rested from the third ODI and been replaced by Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar.

“Looks a good pitch, try to make the most of it," India captain Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

When asked what he hopes to gain from the final match considering his team already has won the series, Rohit responded, “Still a lot of areas we can keep improving, today gives up a chance to perfect those. We want to play close to a perfect game, we’ll never have the perfect game."

Sri Lanka too have made a couple of changes to their eleven with Ashen Bandara replacing Dhananjaya de Silva while Jeffrey Vandersay coming in place of Dunith Wellalage.

“Environment here feels very similar to Sri Lanka. We have been good at the start but batsmen haven’t been able to capitalize after that, that’s something we have to improve on," Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said at the toss.

India set a mammoth 374-run target for the tourists in the series opener in Guwahati before winning by 67 runs. However, they had to dig deep in the second match though despite chasing a middling target of 216 in Kolkata to secure an unassailable lead.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

