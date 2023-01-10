After winning the T20I series 2-1 against Sri Lanka, Team India began their road to the ODI World Cup 2023, as they host Dasun Shanaka’s men in Guwahati for the first ODI of a three-match series.

In their first ODI match of 2023, stalwarts such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul among others marked their return but it came at an expense.

While Rohit missed the Sri Lanka T20Is as he recovered from a thumb injury that he suffered against Bangladesh last year, the likes of Virat and Rahul were rested.

The heavyweights returned for the ODIs though.

However, Rohit opted to bench the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in a move that irked Indian fans.

While Surya is in the midst of a red-hot scoring streak, having smashed a century in the final T20I against Sri Lanka, Kishan smashed a double ton the last time India played in the 50-overs format.

Fans debated Rohit’s team selection on social media, with many wondering whether the likes of Suryakumar and Kishan were ‘victims’ of workload management.

Check how the fans reacted

Last matchIshan Kishan : 210 runs (ODI)Surya Yadav : 112 runs (T20) These 2 aren’t in playing eleven today.🤡#INDvSL — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) January 10, 2023

Are Surya Yadav and Ishan Kishan victims of ' Workload Management ' ? No think tank would ever drop a player who is enjoying his rhythm.— Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) January 10, 2023

Selection of playing eleven of Indian team is now out of the box !!! Ishan Kishan scored a double and he is out of team which may be a part of World Cup strategy but keeping @surya_14kumar out is very ordinary decision who is in sublime touch from last couple of years— Amit Joshi (@joshiamitjoshi) January 10, 2023

@BCCI Why Surya or Ishan are out from this match and why KL Rahul is in if we have Ishan??? Really some shocking decisions no preparation for world cup. Traditional approach Ishan or Surya should hv more chances by seeing their current form. No words…— A Sanatani (@ASanatani011) January 10, 2023

Now pursuing with KL Rahul, trying to fit him in the XI and for that they are even forcing him on us as a wicketkeeper. Ishan Kishan IS a wicketkeeper. And how do you justify keeping @surya_14kumar out? He is in the form of his life! Bizarre!— कुमार आदित्य (@Kumarvellous) January 10, 2023

While Rohit replaced Ishan in the playing XI, he was partnered by Shubman Gill and the Indian openers helped the Men in Blue get off to an excellent start in Guwahati.

The pair stitched a century stand before being separated with Rohit marking his return with a sublime fifty. Gill too scored a strokeful half-century.

Before Tuesday’s ODI, Rohit had struck a fifty in his previous game for India and that too with an injured thumb. He came out to bat number eight with the match heading for a tense finish.

The ‘Hitman’ had injured himself earlier in the match while trying to take a catch but with India on the verge of losing the match, the skipper came out to bat and almost helped his side pull away with a miraculous win but they fell short by five runs.

