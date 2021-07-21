CricketNext

IND Vs SL 2nd ODI: Deepak Chahar Goes Into Dance Mode After Taking Hasaranga’s Wicket

Chahar took two wickets and scored an unbeaten 69 runs in the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka.

Indian Cricketer Deepak Chahar went into a party mode after he cleaned up Sri Lankan batsman Wanindu Hasaranga with a slow Yorker during the 2nd ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday. Chahar, who plays for Chennai Superkings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) completely outfoxed the Sri Lankan all-rounder Hasaranga with his first ball in the 40th over. He went into a dance mode to celebrate the moment.

Chahar started his new spell when the hosts were looking to gain momentum for a big target. When he came to bowl in the 40th over, Sri Lanka’s score was 194/5 and a partnership was brewing between Hasaranga and Asalanka. The Indian right-arm seamer started the over with a perfect slow Yorker that completely out-foxed the batter Hasanraga and later the 28-year-old went into a dance mode. Unleashing the funky little dance, Chahar celebrated his success. The video of his celebration has also gone viral on the internet.

Earlier in the 28th over, Chahar took the wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva when the Sri Lanka right-hander wanted to make room and hit it over the infield. Indian team captain for the tour Shikhar Dhawan took the catch at long-on.

In the second ODI, the visitors defeated the host by 3 wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Deepak Chahar was given the man of the match for his performance with both bat and ball. Chahar got two wickets after spending 53 runs in 8 overs. While batting, he played an unbeaten 69 runs off 82 balls. In his knock, he hit 7 fours and a six.

Batting first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka scored 275 for 9 wickets. India chased the target in 49.1 overs and won the match. The third and last match of the ODI series will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

first published:July 21, 2021, 18:36 IST