IND Vs SL 2nd ODI: Deepak Chahar Goes Into Dance Mode After Taking Hasaranga’s Wicket

Indian Cricketer Deepak Chahar went into a party mode after he cleaned up Sri Lankan batsman Wanindu Hasaranga with a slow Yorker during the 2nd ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday. Chahar, who plays for Chennai Superkings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) completely outfoxed the Sri Lankan all-rounder Hasaranga with his first ball in the 40th over. He went into a dance mode to celebrate the moment.

Chahar started his new spell when the hosts were looking to gain momentum for a big target. When he came to bowl in the 40th over, Sri Lanka’s score was 194/5 and a partnership was brewing between Hasaranga and Asalanka. The Indian right-arm seamer started the over with a perfect slow Yorker that completely out-foxed the batter Hasanraga and later the 28-year-old went into a dance mode. Unleashing the funky little dance, Chahar celebrated his success. The video of his celebration has also gone viral on the internet.

Deepak Chahar fools Hasaranga with a slower one right on the money 🙌Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 1 (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/QYC4z57UgI) now! 📺#SLvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #HungerToWin #Chahar pic.twitter.com/awfhkBBJYY — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 20, 2021

Earlier in the 28th over, Chahar took the wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva when the Sri Lanka right-hander wanted to make room and hit it over the infield. Indian team captain for the tour Shikhar Dhawan took the catch at long-on.

Deepak Chahar joins the party, sends de Silva back for 32 🔥Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 1 (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/QYC4z57UgI) now! 📺#SLvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #HungerToWin #Chahar pic.twitter.com/nVyRuqxYrr — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 20, 2021

In the second ODI, the visitors defeated the host by 3 wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Deepak Chahar was given the man of the match for his performance with both bat and ball. Chahar got two wickets after spending 53 runs in 8 overs. While batting, he played an unbeaten 69 runs off 82 balls. In his knock, he hit 7 fours and a six.

Batting first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka scored 275 for 9 wickets. India chased the target in 49.1 overs and won the match. The third and last match of the ODI series will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

