IND vs SL, 2nd ODI, India Predicted XI: Will Rohit Sharma Tinker With the Winning Combination?

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI, India Predicted 11: Star Indian batter Virat Kohli registered his 45th ODI century to guide his side to an emphatic 67-run triumph over Sri Lanka in the first match on Tuesday. Kohli reached the three-digit mark in 80 deliveries and with this, the former India skipper surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to achieve a sensational feat. Kohli currently has nine centuries to his name against Sri Lanka. And this is the most number of tons scored by an Indian cricketer against the Lankan side. Moreover, Kohli, during the opening ODI, became the fastest batter to score 12500 ODI runs in 257 innings. Kohli currently has 73 centuries across all three formats of the game.

Kohli’s 87-ball 113 helped India in reaching a mammoth total of 373. Sri Lanka, during the run chase, did produce a spirited batting but the Dasun Shanaka-led side could eventually manage to reach only 306. Pacer Umran Malik scalped three wickets in the game to earn a win for the hosts.

Team India will now look to carry forward the winning momentum and seal the series as they are set to face Sri Lanka in the second ODI on Thursday. The penultimate game of the series is slated to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India vs Sri Lanka Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

India vs Sri Lanka squads:

India’s squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka squad for the ODI series against India: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pramod Madushan

