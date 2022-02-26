IND vs SL, 2nd T20I: Dushmantha Chameera Sets New Record Against Rohit Sharma in T20Is

Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera set a new record as he managed to dismiss Rohit Sharma for as many five times. This is a new record against the India batter as he has never been dismissed against a particular bowler so many times and that too in the shortest format of the game. After this, he has gone one up against Tim Southee who has managed to dismiss Rohit four times in T20 format. Rohit has managed just 32 runs in the 26 balls.

Earlier in the day, Rohit also managed to take 50 catches in T20I cricketer, joining the likes of MS Dhoni in the process. He completed the feat after he took the catch of Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal off Jasprit Bumrah who bowled a slower one to catch him off guard. With this, he became the second Indian to complete 50 catches in t20Is, joining the likes of David Miller (69 catches) and Martin Guptill (64 catches) on the panel.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka blazed away to an unbeaten 47 off a mere 19 balls after opener Pathum Nissanka top-scored with a 53-ball 75 as Sri Lanka posted a stiff 183 for five against India in the second T20 International here on Saturday. Having got himself in after his opening partner Danushka Gunathilaka (38 off 29 balls) laid the foundation, Nissanka cut loose and struck his runs at over 140. He found the fence 11 times until Bhuvneshwar Kumar got him on the final ball of the penultimate over. However, Sri Lanka wouldn’t have got to what they eventually managed had it not been for Shanaka’s five massive sixes and two fours.

India’s new ball operators, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah got the white ball to swing in the first few overs, beat the bat and hit the pads with the latter losing one review after a huge shout for an lbw in the second over. The Sri Lankan openers got their acts together as the innings progressed with Danushka Gunathilaka, especially taking on the Indian bowling attack. Gunathilaka’s, as well as Sri Lanka’s, first authoritative shot of the match came when he played Bumrah though the covers in the third over.

