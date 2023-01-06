'First Catch in International Cricket': Rahul Tripathi’s Stunning Catch on Debut Sends Netizens into Frenzy - WATCH

After touring with the team for almost a year, finally came the day when Rahul Tripathi was handed his debut cap. The Maharashtra batter was named in the playing XI for the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Thursday after Sanju Samson was ruled out for the remainder of the series due to a knee injury.

Rahul couldn’t do much with the bat but he did leave an impact with his brilliant fielding. He took a spectacular running catch close to the boundary line in the 12th over of the Sri Lankan innings to dismiss Pathum Nissanka off Axar Patel’s bowling. While grabbing the ball, the 31-year-old fell down, landing close to the rope. He raised both his hands in elation upon realising that he was still inside the boundary.

Rahul's catch certainly set social media ablaze as the netizens were all praise for the debutant's efforts.

The Sri Lankans beat India in the second T20I at Pune. The match was a high-scoring encounter as the Islanders posted a humongous total of 206 after being put to bat first. Half-centuries from Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis gave the visitors the perfect platform to launch an all-out assault with the bat.

Umran Malik led the bowling department with three wickets but leaked 48 runs in his spell of four overs. Shivam Mavi and Arshdeep Singh were also expensive in their spell without being able to take a single wicket. Despite a great showing in the field, Rahul Tripathi couldn’t deliver with the bat getting out for a mere five runs on the day.

India’s batting order crumbled up top Ishan Kishan and Subhman Gill getting out without making any real dent in the target. Suryakumar Yadav gave the Indians a glimmer of hope with his brilliant half-century. Axar Patel’s 65 runs from 31 balls also helped a great deal but it was ultimately too much to do, even though Mavi chipped in with his 15-ball 26.

With the series tied up at 1-1, both teams have everything to play for in the third T20I that will take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on January 7. Post this, both nations will take part in a three-match ODI series that will commence on January 10. Seasoned campaigners such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who missed the T20I series will return to the squad for the ODIs.

