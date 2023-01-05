IND vs SL, 2nd T20I: Rahul Tripathi Takes Brilliant Catch to Dismiss Pathum Nissanka | WATCH

Debutant Rahul Tripathi came up with a sterling catch to get rid of Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka off Axar Patel’s delivery in the second T20 match between India and Sri Lanka at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Mumbai.

Tripathi was handed his first T20I start, making his the third oldest Indian player to make his debut in the shortest format of the game behind the legendary pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

He made good on his chance out there in the field as he worked really well to get in position to take the catch of Nisanka and executed the final part of the job to perfection as he landed within the limits of the field.

India won the toss and decided to put the visitors to bat as thy got off to a great start, thanks in part to the ill-disciplined bowling of Arshdeep Singh, who was returning to the team in place of Harshal Patel.

The young pacer conceded 19 runs off his first over as he overstepped the crease thrice, with all the resulting free hits proving costly.

His issues with the no-ball did not fade away as the match flowed on as he repeated the infraction twice over in the 19th over, once again proving to be expensive as he conceded 18 runs in the penultimate over.

Umran Malik was the pick of the bowlers for the men in blue as the Kashmiri pacer scalped three wickets on the evening.

The bowler came up with a peach of a delivery to get rid of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who edged the Indian’s 147 kmph ball onto the stumps. Malik then dismissed Charith Asalanka as Shubman Gill managed to hold on to the catch that was afforded to him.

Malik’s third of the night was probably his best of the evening as he cleaned out Wanindu Hasaranga’s stumps as soon as the Lankan all-rounder walked out to bat, beating him for pace.

Sri Lanka ended their innings in strong fashion as captain Dasun Shanaka came to the fore with his blistering half-century to set India a big target of 207.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here