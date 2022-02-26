IND vs SL, 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer Special Seals Series As India Win With 17 Balls to Spare

India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets to seal the three match series 2-0 in Dharamsala. They made a mockery of Sri Lanka’s target of 184 as they chased down the total with 17 balls to spare. The hosts had a horrendous time in the lead up to the chase with Harshal Patel conceding 23 runs off his final over. Later Sri Lanka managed to remove Rohit Sharma early which was followed by some testing spell of fast bowling from Lahiru Kumara that saw Ishan Kishan being hit on the helmet. The youngster never quite looked like his own and was visibly rattled. Later he played a nothing shot to get out for 16.

But Shreyas Iyer (74 off 44 balls) fought fire with fire and alongside Sanju Samson(39 off 25 balls) shared a counter-attacking 84 run stand that turned the tables on Sri Lanka. Both attacked the bowlers with Iyer and Samson both upping the ante in no time. Later Ravindra Jadeja also joined in the fun as he came up with 45 off just 18 balls. With this win, India made a mockery of Sri Lanka’s target which looked difficult to get at one stage. Kumara who looked superb in his first spell, looked toothless as he was taken to the cleaners by Jadeja.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka blazed away to an unbeaten 47 off a mere 19 balls after opener Pathum Nissanka top-scored with a 53-ball 75 as Sri Lanka posted a stiff 183 for five against India in the second T20 International here on Saturday. Having got himself in after his opening partner Danushka Gunathilaka (38 off 29 balls) laid the foundation, Nissanka cut loose and struck his runs at over 140. He found the fence 11 times until Bhuvneshwar Kumar got him on the final ball of the penultimate over. However, Sri Lanka wouldn’t have got to what they eventually managed had it not been for Shanaka’s five massive sixes and two fours. India’s new ball operators, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah got the white ball to swing in the first few overs, beat the bat and hit the pads with the latter losing one review after a huge shout for an lbw in the second over. The Sri Lankan openers got their acts together as the innings progressed with Danushka Gunathilaka, especially taking on the Indian bowling attack. Gunathilaka’s, as well as Sri Lanka’s, first authoritative shot of the match came when he played Bumrah though the covers in the third over.

The attacking left-handed opener pulled Harshal Patel for his second boundary, even as the Indians managed to keep things fairly quiet in the middle. Pathum Nissanka welcomed Yuzvendra Chahal with a boundary, rocking back to cut the leg-spinner’s loosener through the cover point region, but the visitors were still not able to get the run rate they were looking for. However, from a poor 32 for no loss after the six power play overs, Sri Lanka got a move-on with Gunathilaka clobbering Ravindra Jadeja for 18 runs in an eventful ninth over, which also saw the dismissal of the man in form.

