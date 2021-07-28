IND vs SL, 2nd T20I: Sri Lanka Beat India by Four Wickets in Low-scoring Contest to Level Series

A depleted Covid-19-hit India defended resolutely but ultimately the target they set wasn’t enough with Sri Lanka chasing down 133 in 19.4 overs to level the three-match series at one-all with one game remaining. Batting first, India struggled for momentum with Sri Lanka bowlers doing well to keep them quiet, keeping them to a modest 132/5 in the second T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

India, taking field with four debutants after a majority of their players had to isolate after being deemed close contacts of Krunal Pandya who tested positive on Tuesday.

India did remove opener Avishka Fernando (11) early in the innings but Minod Bhanuka played an important hand, not allowing the innings to disintegrate even as the spinners kept tightening the screws. In the end, Dhananjaya de Silva’s innings proved the difference as he remained unbeaten on 40 off 34 and his six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/21) in the penultimate over all but sealed the fate of the contest.

Earlier during India innings, debutant Devdutt Padikkal, in his brief innings, gave a glimpse of a bright future. The degree of difficulty could be gauged by the fact that only seven boundaries and a six was hit in 20 overs with as many as 42 dot balls consumed by the India.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan (40 off 2 balls) aware of a thin-on experience batting line-up had a cautious approach on a track where ball simply refused to come onto the bat and improvisation was the order of the day.

With heavy rain slowing the outfield, run-making became an ordeal but young Padikkal (29 off 23 balls) was elegant as usual before a moment’s indiscretion did him in.

The other much-anticipated debut of Ruturaj Gaikwad (21 off 18 balls) also ended in a whimper when a Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka’s short ball climbed on him and he got himself in a tangle while playing a pull-shot that went straight-up after for Minod Bhanuka.

Knowing that only five batsmen are playing on the day, Dhawan had to cut down on risky shots even though a cover drive, an on-drive and a slog-pull behind square were there among his five fours before off-spinner Dananjaya de Silva (2/13) got him to play the slog-sweep.

But the man who impressed the most was Padikkal, who slog swept Dhanajaya de Silva for a six, ran well between the wickets during his 32-run stand with skipper Dhawan and brief one with Sanju Samson.

He also reverse swept Wanindu Hasaranga (1/30) for a boundary before a non-existent slog-sweep brought about his downfall. Some of his strokes didn’t reach the boundary but the Bengaluru boy showed that he has the temperament required for the highest level.

But the player, who once again blew away an opportunity was Sanju Samson (7 off 13 balls). He was hoodwinked by a leg break from Akila Dananjaya (2/29) and was bowled. Samson has now blown away nine chances in T20 Internationals and is unlikely to get too many more after Thursday’s final game.

