IND vs SL, 2nd T20I: Yuzvendra Chahal On Cusp of Special Feat Ahead of Second T20I

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is on the verge of another record as he stands four shy of becoming the fourth Indian spinner to reach 250 T20 wickets. If he achieves the feat tonight, he will enter the club which has the likes of Piyush Chawla, Ravi Ashwin, and Amit Mishra. Chawla is the leader of the pack with 270 wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin is second with 264 wickets. Amit Mishra comes a close third with 262 scalps. Chahal has taken 246 wickets in 224 matches. Moreover, Chahal is just six wickets away from becoming the highest T20I wicket-taker against Sri Lanka. Australia spinner Adam Zampa currently holds that record with 21 wickets. He recently overcame Jasprit Bumrah to become the highest wicket-taker for India in the shortest format of the game.

The spinner has seen a resurgence of sorts after he was dropped from T20 World Cup 2021 squad. But ever since he has sealed the spot in the playing eleven and is a regular.

Rohit Sharma Set to Become Most Successful T20I Captain at Home; Cusp of Joining Virat Kohli in Elite List

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is on the verge of entering record books again when he led the Men in Blue in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala. After becoming the regular skipper, Rohit has led the Indian team very efficiently as the Asian giants have moved to the top of the ICC T20I team rankings. The Indian team was going through a lean patch when Rohit took over as captain from Kohli as it was eliminated from the 2021 T20 World Cup in the group stage. However, after the disappointing campaign in T20 WC, India bounced back and won back-to-back T20I series win over New Zealand and West Indies.

Rohit is on the brink of becoming the most successful captain in T20I at home. So far, the Hitman has led India to 15 wins in 16 matches at home in T20I format as he is currently tied on the tally with England’s Eoin Morgan and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson. The 34-year-old is already ahead of the former India captain Virat Kohli (13 wins) and MS Dhoni (10 wins).

The batting maestro is also on the cusp of joining former India captains Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the elite list. As captain, Rohit has scored 981 runs in 26 matches and is 19 runs away to become the third Indian skipper to score 1000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

