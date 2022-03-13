IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 2: Rishabh Pant Breaks Kapil Dev's 40-year-old Record With Fastest Fifty

Rishabh Pant on Saturday added another feather to his glorious cap. Batting on the day of the Pink Test against Sri Lanka, the wicketkeeper-batter smashed a 28-ball half-century, setting the record of fastest fifty by an Indian batter in the longest format of the game.

Pant reached this milestone in the 42nd over of India’s second innings with the help of a cracking boundary off Praveen Jayawickrama. With this feat, he surpassed former India captain Kapil Dev’s 40-year-old record. The legendary all-rounder had smashed a 40-ball half century in 1982 against Pakistan in Karachi.

FIFTY!@RishabhPant17 surpasses Kapil Dev to score the fastest 50 by an Indian in Test cricket. It has come off 28 deliveries.Take a bow, Rishabh 👏💪💥 Live - https://t.co/t74OLq7xoO #INDvSL @Paytm pic.twitter.com/YcpJf2sp2H — BCCI (@BCCI) March 13, 2022

Batting at no. 7, Kapil scored a fifty off 30 balls and ended up scoring 73 off 53 deliveries. However, India lost that game by an innings and 86 runs.

Fastest fifties by Indians in Test cricket:

Player Name No. of deliveries played Opposition Venue Year Rishabh Pant 28 Sri Lanka Bengaluru 2022 Kapil Dev 30 Pakistan Karachi 1982 Shardul Thakur 31 England London Oval 2021 Virender Sehwag 31 England Chennai 2008

Pant’s fifty is now the joint-second fastest on Indian soil in Test cricket. He equalled the tally of England cricket great Ian Botham who had scored a fifty in as many deliveries back in 1981. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi tops the chart with a 26-ball half-century scored in 2005.

The 24-year-old walked out to bat after India lost Hanuma Vihari in the post-tea session. After the dismissal of Virat Kohli, Pant teamed up with Shreyas Iyer and stitched a 45-run stand for the fifth wicket. The former smashed 7 boundaries and 2 sixes to get his 9th half-century in Test cricket.

But three balls after setting a new Indian batting record, Pant played a mistimed shot and ended up getting caught Jayawickrama near cover.

