IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 2 Talking Points: Rohit Sweeps, Kohli Falls To Arm Ball, But Youngistaan Shines

A lot happened at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on day 2 of the second Test match between India and Sri Lanka. As many as 14 wickets fell, but the hosts again came out on top as their batters applied themselves better. These included skipper Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant. While the first two laid a solid platform, the last two took the attack to the opposition. However, Mayank Agarwal continues to falter. Meanwhile, Bumrah too created a record which he will surely be proud of. We take a look at the five talking points of the day.

Rohit Sharma and his Sweeps: While India faltered in the first innings, captain Rohit saw from the dressing room how wickets kept on tumbling. He must have felt the frustration. Come day 2, Rohit got his opportunity as he chose to guts it out in the middle. Especially at a time when the ball was turning square. His critics must have thought it will turn out to be another disappointment. But it didn’t. Against spinner, his strike rate rises to 175; forget the numbers and go back and watch how he used his feet as he took out the sweep on numerous occasions against the likes of Lasith Embuldeniya and Praveen Jayawickrama. At one stage, he even played the reverse sweep! But Rohit being Rohit, just threw it away when it looked like he had survived the initial path. Mayank Agarwal’s Poor Form Continues Another day, another start, but the dry run continues. This has been the story of Mayank Agarwal. The Bengaluru cricketer had a great chance at his home ground to prove his worth, nonetheless, his fate had other ideas. With a string of failures ahead of his name (22, 4, 33), he isn’t doing himself a favor. He knows there are two solid openers breathing down his neck—KL Rahul (his good old pal) and Shubman Gill (young prodigy) and yet he isn’t making any impact. The problem with him is that he takes a lot of time to get going, sometimes eating up to ten overs just to get his shots flowing. On the other hand, the bowler needs just one good ball. Unfortunately, his game doesn’t get him consistent runs. This could be troublesome in long run. Bumrah Fifer: Ahead of the Mohali Test match, there were many who questioned Bumrah’s effectiveness on Indian pitches. With a fifer in Bengaluru, he not only went past the great Kapil Dev(in terms of Test fifers), he also answered his critics in style. It was his crucial spell on day 2 that saw Sri Lanka lose last four wickets in just 5.5 overs. Not to mention that he was slammed by Dickwella for back-to-back boundaries earlier. It was a great comeback, proving how ruthless he can be on docile Indian pitches. Meanwhile, he breathed fire as he came onto bowl in the second innings. Lahiru Thirimanne’s wicket was a case in point. Virat Kohli Victim of Uneven Bounce?: So, Kohli’s century drought continues. And it seems he will have to wait till July to make a century when India take on England in the lone Test match. Well, that’s not the point. The point is Kohli is playing the wrong line consistently. And he looks apprehensive as well. Although he did step out against the spinners in Chinnaswamy on Sunday, he was bamboozled by the arm ball from Jayawickrama. Thanks to the uneven bounce, he never realised that the ball will not rise. Result: Trapped plumb in front! Young India Stands Up to Pressure: With the ball turning viciously, the likes of Rohit Sharma and Hanuma Vihari played the waiting game. But it was Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer—India’s young talents, who played the natural game and excelled at it. Pant hit the second ball he faced for a six. It was a classic case of ‘live by the sword and die by the sword’ as he scored the fastest fifty in Test matches for India (28 balls). Unsurprisingly, he got out playing a nothing shot, which looked quite ugly on camera off the very next ball. Meanwhile, Iyer used his feet well against the spinners. He scored a masterful 92 in the first innings, it would have been nice had he got the century in the second innings. He was out for 67 off 87 balls.

