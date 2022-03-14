IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Team India Advances in WTC Points Table After Thrashing Sri Lanka 2-0

Team India has jumped up to the fourth spot on the ICC World Test Championship points table following a 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka. On Monday, the Rohit Sharma-led side defeated Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the day-night Test in Bengaluru. Following the promising wine, the hosts have completed a 2-0 series sweep and pocketed 12 points as part of World Test Championship (WTC) tally.

With a Point Percentage of 58.33, Team India went past Sri Lanka who now stand fifth on the points table. The top four teams are Australia (77.77%), Pakistan (66.66%) and South Africa (60.00%), respectively.

Resuming at 28 for one in pursuit of an improbable 447-run target, the Sri Lankan batters, led by skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (107), resisted the Indian attack for some time before folding for 208 in the post-tea session.

Karunaratne raised his 14th Test century with a boundary off Jasprit Bumrah. He took some time to settle but worked the ball around swiftly, consistently placing them in the gaps.

Karunaratne was ruled caught behind by umpire off Jadeja but the Lankan skipper survived, using DRS with replay showing that the ball had kissed the thigh pad and the bat before reaching Pant’s gloves.

Bumrah (3/23) eventually sent him back with slightly seaming ball that beat his bat to shatter the stumps. The lethal Indian fast bowler, who consistently made life tough for the Lankans, returned with match figures of 8 for 47, having taken a fifer at home for the first time in the first innings.

India now have won all three pink-ball Tests at home, having beaten beating Bangladesh (in Kolkata, 2019) and England (in Ahmedabad, 2021) before.

(With Agency Inputs)

