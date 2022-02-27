IND vs SL, 3rd ODI: Avesh Khan Dismantles Sri Lanka Top-order, Bags His Maiden International Wicket - WATCH

Exactly a week ago, Avesh Khan fulfilled his dream of representing India, making his international debut against West Indies in the third and the final T20I against West Indies in Kolkata. After years of hard work and impactful performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he had bagged the chance of donning the blue Indian jersey. But unfortunately, it wasn’t the desired start to his career he would have wished for. Avesh turned out to be quite expensive he conceded 42 runs and remained wicketless.

Seven days later, he returned to India’s playing XI with a stronger will and tore apart Sri Lanka’s top-order. On Sunday, Avesh bagged his first international wicket in the third T20I in Dharamsala. He got the better of opener Pathum Nissanka who played a blistering 75-run knock a day before at the same venue.

IND vs SL, 3rd T20I, Live Updates

Avesh reached the milestone on the fifth delivery of his first over. He bowled a length delivery, angling across, while Nissanka threw the bat at an aimless slog. The ball went up high in the air and Venkatesh Iyer made no mistake in grabbing it.

Advertisement

In his next over, Avesh gave Sri Lanka another blow by dismissing Charith Asalanka with a good length delivery. The batsman was undone by the extra bounce as he tried to hit it hard. However, he ended up holing it out to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and invited India to bowl first. The hosts made four major changes to the winning combination. While Ishan Kishan got ruled out, the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yuzvendra Chahal have been rested. Along with Avesh, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj were added to the mix.

ALSO READ | IND vs SL 2022: Scan Normal But Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of 3rd T20I

“We wanted to bowl first as well, want to keep challenging to get better as a team, every opportunity counts. Ishan is ruled out and wasn’t feeling great last night. Bumrah, Bhuvi and Chahal are all rested. Bishnoi, Kuldeep, Avesh, and Siraj are in. It’s a great feeling representing your country in 125 T20Is, feels good, look to continue playing for many more years,” said Rohit Sharma at the toss.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here