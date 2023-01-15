IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay And Ashen Bandara Involved in Horrible Collision, Rushed to Hospital For Scans | WATCH

During the third ODI against India, Sri Lanka cricketers Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara were involved in a horrible collision while fielding at square leg. The two Lankan cricketers were rushed to the hospitals for scans as they looked in extreme discomfort after the collision which also halted the game for a few minutes at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

It was the 43rd over of the match when Kohli played a shot towards the square leg and the two players ran hard to save the boundary. Vandersay was running from the deep square leg and hit Bandara, who was coming from deep mid-wicket. They failed to stop the boundary and looked in pain. The collision led to a lengthy stoppage of play with even Indian physio Kamlesh Jain rushing in the help the injured Bandara and Vandersay at the boundary. The Sri Lankan cricketers were eventually stretchered off and sent to the hospital for scans.

Sri Lankan cricketers Ashen Bandara and Jeffery Vandersay have been taken to hospital after nasty Collision during the 3rd ODI against India at the GFICS in Thiruvanathapuram.#INDvSL #sportspavilionlk pic.twitter.com/pnSBjcMQ0G— DANUSHKA ARAVINDA (@DanuskaAravinda) January 15, 2023

The Sri Lanka cricket board also provided the update on Twitter as Dunith Wellalage was named concussion replacement for Vandersay.

“Dunith Wellalage will come in as a concussion replacement for Jeffrey Vandersay. A decision on Ashen Bandara’s availability to bat is yet to be ascertained. Both players were taken to hospital to obtain Scans," Sri Lanka Cricket posted an update on Twitter.

🚨 #SLvsIND - Team UpdatesDunith Wellalage will come in as a concussion replacement for Jeffrey Vandersay. A decision on Ashen Bandara’s availability to bat is yet to be ascertained. Both players were taken to hospital to obtain Scans. pic.twitter.com/dCdWg64rbr — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) January 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli strolled his way to his third hundred in four innings after Shubman Gill’s sublime century as India amassed 390 for five against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (42 off 49) and Gill (116 off 97) laid the platform for a massive total with a 95-run opening partnership before Kohli (166 not out off 110) did the needful with his 74th international hundred and 46th in the 50-over format.

Kohli, who had ended a nearly three-year wait for an international hundred in the Asia Cup last year, is back to his best and has been scoring hundreds at will in a World Cup year. The 34-year-old is now only three short of equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 centuries. What is remarkable is his conversion ratio as he got to his 46th ton in 259 innings while Tendulkar had taken 452 innings to get to 49 centuries.

