IND vs SL, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma & Co Receive Traditional Welcome in Thiruvananthapuram - WATCH

After taking an unassailable lead in the 3-match series, Rohit Sharma’s Team India arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for the third and the final ODI, to be played on Sunday. The hosts pocketed the series with a 4-wicket win in Kolkata on Thursday which makes the final game a dead rubber. However, the Lankans would seek a consolation win before heading back home. The game will also be important for the visitors as they require to bag the 10 points for their ICC Super League standing that will ultimately decide their entry to the ICC World Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, the BCCI on Friday shared a video in which Rohit Sharma & Co could be seen arriving in ‘God’s Own Country’ for the final clash. Notably, head coach Rahul Dravid was not present with the team who has reportedly flown back home due to an illness.

ALSO READ | ‘Really Admire Virat Kohli, He’s Somebody Else as a Player’: ENG All-rounder Heaps Massive Praise on India Star

“Hello Trivandrum. We are here for the 3rd and final #INDvSL ODI #TeamIndia,” the captain of the video read.

According to media reports, Dravid took an early morning flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru due to health reasons. It has been learned that the Indian head coach complained of blood pressure issues during the second ODI on Thursday at Eden Gardens. Later, he was checked by doctors of the Cricket Association of Bengal.

Nothing official has been spoken by the BCCI on this matter but the reports suggest that there are no reasons to worried. Dravid is likely to join back the team before the game kicks off on Sunday in the capital city of Kerala.

Team India started off their calendar year with back-to-back series wins on home soil. After defeating Sri Lanka 2-1 in the three-match T20I series, the hosts return with a full-strength squad to beat the island nation in the first two ODIs. The series opener in Guwahati saw a brilliant hundred by Virat Kohli that helped the Men in Blue secure a 67-run victory.

The Kolkata face-off turned out to be a tricky one for both teams as runs didn’t come easy for either side. Kuldeep Yadav (3/51) and Mohammed Siraj (3/30) bagged 3 wickets apiece as India bundled out Sri Lanka for 215. But the chase wasn’t smooth as it seemed. The hosts lost their top 4 inside 15 overs but KL Rahul’s resilient knock of 64 runs in 103 balls ensured the first ODI series win of the year.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here