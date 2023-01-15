IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Suryakumar, Sundar & Other Visit Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram - WATCH

After taking an unassailable lead in the 3-match series, Team India has arrived in Thiruvananthapuram to play the final ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The hosts are 2-0 ahead and would like to affect a whitewash to end the series. On the other hand, the Dasun Shanaka-lead side would be looking for a consolation victory, also keeping an eye on the much-needed 10 points for their ICC Super League standing.

Ahead of the final ODI, a few members of the Indian team visited the famous Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal, along with bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, were seen at the temple premises with tight security over. The pictures of the cricketers arriving at the renowned place were shared on the official Instagram account of the temple.

In another photo, shared by ANI on Twitter, members of the Indian cricket team can be seen posing for a group photo, along with some temple authorities.

A Twitter handle, called Trivandrum Updates, shared a video of the players arriving at the holy temple that has gone viral.

Having already sealed the series with contrasting wins — a comfortable one while defending in Guwahati and a hard-fought one while chasing in Kolkata — Rohit’s men wouldn’t mind a bit more clinical effort against the island nation in last match of the tour.

With India playing six 50-over games in a space of 14 days — three against Sri Lanka and as many against New Zealand, Mohammed Shami’s workload will be of primary concern for the Indian team management.

In the batting department, Shubman Gill, who looked the most comfortable on a tricky Eden Gardens pitch before throwing it away, wouldn’t like to let his guard down, knowing that Ishan Kishan is presenting himself as a strong contender for the opener’s role.

As far as the Sri Lankan team is concerned, the biggest takeaway from the 50-over series would be unearthing a quality talent in opener Nuwanidu Fernando, who hit a fifty on debut.

