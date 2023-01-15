IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj Star as India Register Record-Breaking Win

Virat Kohli scored a magnificent century to set up the foundation of India’s massive 317-run win over Sri Lanka in the third ODI at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram to complete a 3-0 whitewash. Kohli remained unbeaten on 166 to help India post a mammoth 390/5 in 50 overs, while Mohammed Siraj ran riot with the ball to bundle out Sri Lanka for just 73. Siraj claimed four wickets as Sri Lanka failed to put up any fight as India registered the biggest-ever win in ODI cricket in terms of run margin.

It was a dominant show from India right from the start as Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma shared a 95-run stand for the opening wicket which laid the foundation of a massive total. Rohit once again failed to convert a start into a big score and was dismissed for 42 by Chamika Karunaratne. Kohli took over the charge after Rohit’s departure and shared a 131-run partnership with Gill, who scored a sublime 116 off 97 balls, hitting 14 fours and two sixes. The talented young opener played with total control before a slower one from Kasun Rajitha’s outfoxed him.

IND vs SL 3rd ODI Highlights

It was a crucial century for Gill as the team management backed him to open the innings by benching Ishan Kishan who slammed a double century in the last ODI he played.

Meanwhile, after Gill’s departure, Kohli took the role of aggressor and shared a crucial 108-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer. The 34-year-old took charge and unleashed carnage on Sri Lanka bowlers, making them look clueless and toothless. Slower deliveries were being dispatched for boundaries and Kohli came down the pitch to get his runs in the quick clip as he scored his 46th ODI century in 85 balls.

The batting maverick put his foot on the accelerator after scoring the 100 and reached his 150 in a real quick time. He scored the second-fastest 150 in ODIs by an Indian - 106 balls. He got his 150 with a six whacked over deep mid-wicket off Kumara in the final over. He applied the finishing touches to mammoth innings with a pull and dab going for four and six respectively as India got 116 runs in the last ten overs.

Defending the mammoth target, Siraj ran riot with the ball and dismissed the Sri Lanka top-order Avishka Fernando (1), Nuwanidu Fernando (19) and Kusal Mendis (4) cheaply. It was an impressive show with the new ball from Siraj where the Sri Lankan pacers struggled to produce anything substantial. The 28-year-old pacer bowled his heart out in the powerplay as Sri Lanka were already half-down in the first 10 overs.

IND vs SL: Virat Kohli Goes Past Stalwarts Sachin Tendulkar, Mahela Jayawardene as Records Galore

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami also claimed two crucial wickets of Charith Asalanka and Dunith Wellalage. Leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav outfoxed Sri Lanka spinner Dasun Shanaka for just 11.

Skipper Rohit stuck with Siraj when Sri Lanka were eight down to give him a good opportunity to claim his maiden fifer in ODIs. He almost got Kasun Rajitha’s wicket on the final ball of his spell but the DRS saved the Sri Lankan tailender. In the end, Kuldeep Yadav claimed the final wicket of Lahiru Kumara to complete 3-0 whitewash for India.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here