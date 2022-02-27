IND vs SL, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka Opt to Bat in Dharamsala; Kuldeep Yadav Returns as India Make 4 Changes

After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, Team India decided to test his bench strength in the final T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday. After losing the toss, captain Rohit Sharma informed about the changes being made to the playing XI.

While Ishan Kishan got ruled out, the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yuzvendra Chahal have been rested. Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, and Mohammed Siraj have been added to the mix.

“We wanted to bowl first as well, want to keep challenging to get better as a team, every opportunity counts. Ishan is ruled out and wasn’t feeling great last night. Bumrah, Bhuvi and Chahal are all rested. Bishnoi, Kuldeep, Avesh, and Siraj are in. It’s a great feeling representing your country in 125 T20Is, feels good, look to continue playing for many more years,” said Rohit Sharma at the toss.

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat against India in Dharamsala. They have also made a couple of changes to their playing XI. Praveen Jayawickrama and Kamil Mishara have been replaced by Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay.

“We will bat first, a very good wicket, the conditions are really good. Two changes for us, Praveen Jayawickrama and Kamil Mishara are out, Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay are in. We want to win at least one game for pride, a good opportunity for our boys,” said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka.

Here are the playing XIs of both teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

