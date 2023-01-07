IND vs SL, 3rd T20I: Twitter Bows Down to Suryakumar Yadav For Smashing 45-ball Century

Swashbuckling middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav once again displayed his 360-degree shot-making abilities in the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday. The 32-year-old smashed his third T20I century to become only the fourth batter to achieve the massive feat. The ICC number 1 ranked T20I batter was at his best against Lanka in the series decider as he smashed the bowlers all around the park to reach the three-figure mark.

He came out to bat early in the 6th over when India lost the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi inside powerplay but he didn’t take much time to stamp his authority over the opposition. Suryakumar keep the scoreboard moving at a healthy rate which helped Shubman Gill who struggled a bit in the start. The duo shared a 111-run stand for the third wicket to revive the Indian innings.

It was the 17th over of innings when SKY smashed Dilshan Madushanka for a six on the first ball and then followed it up with a boundary to enter the 90s.

India kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Hardik Pandya (4) and Deepak Hooda (4) failed to give any support to Surya but it didn’t affect his game as he reached his century off just 45 balls. It was the second-fastest century by an Indian in T20Is.

His unbeaten 112 helped India post a mammoth 228/5 in 20 overs. While he smashed — fours and — sixes during his marvellous knock.

The fans on Twitter were highly impressed with Suryakumar’s another sensational performance.

Not many people have batted as well as this in their dreams. #SuryakumarYadav— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 7, 2023

The flamboyant batter failed to score big in the first match of this year but did exceptionally well in the next two which showed why he is the number 1 ranked T20I batter in the world.

Earlier, India captain Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Despite suffering defeat in the second T20I, India didn’t make any changes as skipper Hardik said that his side needs to focus on playing good cricket and don’t think much about the past result.

“We’ll bat first. Looks like a good track, the last time we played here, the ball did a bit, we might get more swing in the night. I don’t drag things (speaking about the last match), we just need to focus on playing good cricket in this game," said Pandya at the toss.

“We were not at our best in the last game, but we still stretched the match until the end. No changes for us," he added.

