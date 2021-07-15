IND vs SL: Ahead of the Match with Sri Lanka, BCCI Shares Glimpse of 'Kul-Cha' Coordination

Young spinners of the Indian camp, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sharma reunited after the duo was picked for the Sri Lankan tour. The pair, which is fondly known as Kul-Cha, hasnot been playing together for quite a time. Their on-field chemistry has created problems for the oppositionbatsmen as they get beaten up from both ends. Though there are still some days left to see them in action on the field, BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) shared a glimpse of the ‘guaranteed fun’ when the duo is in one frame. The two indulged in the popular game, called Heads Up.

Fun guaranteed when "Kul-Cha" are in one frame 😁 🎥Who is excited to watch this duo in action in the #SLvIND series? #TeamIndia 🇮🇳@imkuldeep18 | @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/pkpRPn9JfV — BCCI (@BCCI) July 15, 2021

In the game, while Chahal had some paper with names of Indian cricketers, Kuldeep was supposed to enact them so that the former could make the correct guess. The video started with Chahal giving a funny warning to Kuldeep. He said, “If you do overacting, I will slap you.”

The duo displayed some next-level coordination and understanding as they gave all correct answers. Due to Kuldeep’s on-point enacting, Chahal was able to identify all the mentioned players. The latter juggled to identify Ishant Sharma and MS Dhoni but was quick to guess Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.Sharing the video on their official Twitter handle, BCCI asked, “Who is excited to watch this duo in action in the SL v IND series?"

India will lock horns with island nation in 3 ODIs and the same number of T20 internationals. With the senior players engaged in the upcoming Test series clash with England, a young squad has been picked for the Sri Lanka tour. Under the leadership of captain Shikhar Dhawan, coach Rahul Dravid, and vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the young squad will take on the Sri Lanka team. There will be a lot of responsibility on the shoulders of Kul-Cha as they not only have to perform but also guide the young lads too.

Do you think Chahal and Kuldeep will be able to cast the ‘Kul-Cha’ magic in this SL tour?

