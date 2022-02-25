IND vs SL: Ashish Nehra Surprised Over Jasprit Bumrah's Inclusion in T20Is Squad Against Sri Lanka

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra is surprised to see Jasprit Burmah return to the Indian squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah, who was rested for the recently concluded T20I and ODI series against the West Indies, was also appointed India’s vice-captain for the Sri Lanka series. However, Nehra feels that this opportunity could have been used to try new fast bowlers with an eye on the T20I World Cup slated to be played in Australia later this year.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, the former left-arm pacer said, “I am a bit surprised that Jasprit Bumrah is playing these T20Is considering there are two Test matches after this.”

The 42-year-old added that in the absence of Bumrah, players like Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, and Deepak Chahar, who have shown potential but haven’t had too many T20I games for India could have been given a go in the series.

“There are a lot of fast bowlers who can be given more matches to play like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan has played only one match. When Bumrah comes in one of these players will have to sit out,” he added.

However, Nehra also said that the return of Bumrah along with Ravindra Jadeja was a big plus to the Indian team.

Adding that Jadeja’s comeback will give India a batting option in the middle and lower-middle order, he said that both the players were experienced campaigners and their mere presence will put the Sri Lankan team under pressure.

Indian in the first T20I of the series, defeated the Lankan team by 62 runs after scoring a mammoth 199 runs in the first innings. The match saw Ishan Kishan returning to form with a quickfire 89 off just 56 balls. Shreyas Iyer at number four also smashed a half-century and remained unbeaten with 57 off 28 balls.

