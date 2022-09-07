'Ashwin Doesn't Deserve a Place, Pant is Waste at No 5-6’: Ex-Cricketer’s Scathing Opinion After India's Loss

India’s team selection for the Asia Cup 2022 is being questioned following their back-to-back losses in the Super 4. After losing to Pakistan by 5 wickets on Sunday, Rohit Sharma and his boys were beaten by Sri Lanka on Tuesday by 6 wickets. Both defeats were suffered while defending the total which also exposed India’s ineffective bowling attack in the tournament. Also, the team’s chances to qualify for the finals are now completely dependent upon the results of the leftover games.

The loss against Sri Lanka has once again put India’s strategy behind picking up the playing XI in focus. The balance is already disturbed after Ravindra Jadeja got ruled out with an injury. In such a scenario, shaping up a potent side with the available resources seems to be a difficult task for the management.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Former cricketer Eklavya Dwivedi shared some insights after observing the encounter against Sri Lanka. He opined that Rishabh Pant should be opening the innings instead of coming out to bat in the middle order. He also made a stern remark about Ashwin, saying that the off-spinner ‘does not deserve a place in the shortest format’.

“Hard truths: –

@RishabhPant17 is a waste at no. 5-6 in T20, he should be opening!

@ashwinravi99 does not deserve a place in the shortest format (carrom ball as the stock ball doesn’t deserve international game time).

@yuzi_chahal had his strategy right. Persist with him,” Dwivedi tweeted.

Hard truths: –@RishabhPant17 is a waste at no. 5-6 in T20, he should be opening!@ashwinravi99 does not deserve a place in the shortest format (carrom ball as the stock ball doesn’t deserve international game time).@yuzi_chahal had his strategy right. Persist with him. — Eklavya Dwivedi (@EklavyaDwivedi) September 6, 2022

The former UP Ranji captain also backed young pacer Arshdeep Singh who has been under the pump for a dropped catch in the Pakistan face-off. Eklavya said the ongoing Asia Cup is nothing but a tester for appropriate combinations and India must take lessons from the consecutive losses that have put their place in the final under doubts.

“@arshdeepsinghh is a rare talent. He will win us many matches.

@arshdeepsinghh is a rare talent. He will win us many matches.@ImRo45 @imVkohli @klrahul need to reflect on what went wrong strategically. ICC tournaments are the litmus test. No point racking up runs in irrelevant bilateral series if your side comes up short in ICC tournaments — Eklavya Dwivedi (@EklavyaDwivedi) September 6, 2022

“@ImRo45, @imVkohli, @klrahul need to reflect on what went wrong strategically. ICC tournaments are the litmus test. No point racking up runs in irrelevant bilateral series if your side comes up short in ICC tournaments.”

“In @BCCI ‘s defence, Asia Cup is nothing but a tester for appropriate combinations. An ouster here is nothing but a learning curve, which stands the Indian team in better stead for the upcoming World Cup. If they get the strategy right they will surely play the knockouts.

“There onwards is anybody’s tournament,” Dwivedi concluded.

On Wednesday, Sri Lanka chased down a target of 174 with one ball to spare. Kusal Mendis top-scored with 57 while his opening partner Pathum Nissanka and Dasun Shanaka contributed 52 and 33 not out respectively.

For India, Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets for 34 runs while Ravichandran Ashwin got one. Invited to bat, India posted 173 for eight with captain Rohit Sharma top-scoring with 72 off 41 balls while Suryakumar Yadav contributed 34.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here