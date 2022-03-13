IND vs SL, Day-Night Test: Swarm of Bees Halts Day 2 Start at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

The bees paid an unwanted visit to M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday to halt Day 2’s play of pink ball Test match between India and Sri Lanka. On Sunday, the Indian team players were out on their field alongside Sri Lanka’s Lasith Embuldeniya and Niroshan Dickwella to proceed with day’s play but suddenly a swarm of bees halted the start.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was about to bowl the first over of the day but was asked to wait for a few minutes. However, it didn’t take much time for the bees to make way for the match. On his eighth ball of the day, Bumrah picked the wicket of Embuldeniya to hurt Sri Lanka early.

We’re buzzing ahead of Day 2⃣ and so are the 🐝’s on the field 😝#OneFamily #INDvSL— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 13, 2022

Ahead of the day’s play, wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant talked about the Chinnaswamy pitch which caused contrasting troubles to both teams. The Indian batters found it difficult to tackle spin, while Sri Lanka batters lost 5 wickets to the pacers in the final session.

‘The wicket was going to spin, but it didn’t turn a lot under lights, it might do once again in the afternoon today. It was slightly on the slower side, but it became better and better as the day progressed. The pink ball was swinging a lot under lights, bringing our pacers into play. I don’t think about individually, the team plan was to get at least 200, then 250, it was all about building partnerships. The plan for today is to continue and stick to the basics,’ Pant told broadcasters.

Fast bowlers Bumrah (3/15), Mohammed Shami (2/18) along with batter Shreyas Iyer (92) put India in a commanding position against Sri Lanka on the fast-paced opening day of the second and final Test.

Sri Lanka were 86-6 in their first innings at stumps, trailing by 166 runs against India. Niroshan Dickwella (13 off 29) and Lasith Embuldeniya (0) were unbeaten at the crease at the end of the day’s play in Bengaluru.

After bowling out India for 252 in their first innings, Sri Lanka didn’t show much application during their batting as Bumrah and Shami got lots of movement under the lights and rattled the visitors’ top order

