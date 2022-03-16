IND vs SL: Dimuth Karunaratne Replies to 3-Year-Old Harsha Bhogle Tweet; Here's Why

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne played was the last man standing as his team kept on losing wickets in the middle on the final day of the Pink Ball Test match in Bengaluru. The pitch was turning square and it was the 33-year-old who stood on in trying circumstances and went on to score a fighting hundred. Even skipper Virat Kohli took his time clapped as Sri Lanka reached his century.

One of the popular cricket pundits, Harsha Bhogle usually tweets lauding notable performances of the match. He, however, missed doing that in the case of Karunaratne.

The Sri Lankan captain on his part replied to Bhogle’s 3-year-old tweet where he had congratulated Karunaratne for a fourth innings century. “A fourth innings hundred is special. And it has come from a very fine player. #DimuthKarunaratne,” Bhogle’s tweet read from August 2019 to which the 33-year-old replied on March 15, a day after the Bangalore Test ended.

Just realized this tweet is 3 years ago 😂anyway @bhogleharsha that was a Good Prediction👌👌— Dimuth Karunarathna (@IamDimuth) March 16, 2022

It was in August 2019 that Karunaratne hit a century against New Zealand at Galle where he scored a brilliant 122 in the fourth innings helping Sri Lanka chase down 268 without much fuss.

Would’ve Been Happier if We Had Won, says Dimuth Karunaratne

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne on Monday said he would have been happier if his team had won the second Test against India. Sri Lanka on Monday managed to delay the inevitable as Karunaratne made 107 against a relentless India bowling attack. But the visitors eventually lost the match by 238 runs and the series 2-0.

“I would have been happier if we had won. But it was a tough one, we batted under lights and it was tough. But I have worked hard on my batting. Once I got in, I knew I could get a big one," said Karunaratne in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Talking about where the Test side needs to work hard, Karunaratne remarked, “We have a good team, the batting didn’t capitalize on these conditions, the bowling was good, but we kept bowling loose deliveries every now and then, that’s what we need to work on going further. There have been several youngsters coming up and this was an experience for them."

Karunaratne signed off by wishing veteran pacer Suranga Lakmal good luck for his future after playing his last international match for Sri Lanka. Lakmal had signed an all-format deal of two years with county side Derbyshire.

