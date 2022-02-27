IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 3rd T20I match, February 27, 07:00 PM IST

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I match between India and Sri Lanka: A series win in the T20I series is no more an option for Sri Lanka. However, the visitors will have the last chance to avoid a whitewash when they face hosts India in the third and final T20I on Sunday, February 27. The T20I series finale will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala at 07:00 PM IST onwards. The Men in Blue beat the islanders by seven wickets in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing bilateral series and registered their 11th T20I win on the trot. Chasing a challenging 184, India lost both their openers but Shreyas Iyer (74 not out off 44 balls) Sanju Samson (39 off 25) and Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 18-ball-45 got the team across the line with 17 balls to spare. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka put on an improved performance, as Pathum Nissanka (75 off 53) and skipper Dasun Shanaka (47 not out off 19) came up with impressive knocks to power their side to 183/5. However, they failed to defend the total as Indian batters despite losing their openers, easily scaled the target with over three overs to spare and seal another series with a game in hand.

Advertisement

Ahead of the third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs SL Telecast

Star Sports Network will be televising India vs Sri Lanka games in India.

IND vs SL Live Streaming

India vs Sri Lanka game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SL Match Details

The third and final T20I between India vs Sri Lanka will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, February 27. The game kicks off at 07:00 PM IST.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice-Captain: Dasun Shanaka

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Dinesh Chandimal

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Pathum Nissanka, Shreyas Iyer, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Lahiru Kumara, Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs SL Probable XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kamil Mishara or Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here