IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Match, January 10, 01:30 PM IST

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI match between India and Sri Lanka: After a thrilling contest in the three-match T20I series, India will be going one-on-one against Sri Lanka in three One Day Internationals. The first ODI between the two sides will be conducted at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Riding high on confidence from the series win in the T20Is, India will have an edge in the 50-over format as well.

India’s senior players will be back in the team after missing the contest in the shortest format of the fame. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Shami are available for selection in playing XI. India failed to make an impact in their last ODI series. The team suffered a humiliating 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bangladesh last month. Rohit Sharma and co. will be eager to leave the disappointments behind them.

Coming to Sri Lanka, they are likely to play the same team in the ODIs as the T20Is. The team did well the T20Is and will be hoping to cause an upset in the ODIs. Sri Lanka last played ODI against Afghanistan in November. The three-match series ended in a tie as one game was washed out due to persistent rainfall.

Ahead of the match between India and Sri Lanka, here is everything you need to know:

IND vs SL Telecast

India vs Sri Lanka game will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

IND vs SL Live Streaming

1st ODI will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.

IND vs SL Match Details

IND vs SL match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on January 10, Tuesday.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dasun Shanaka

Vice-Captain - Shreyas Iyer

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Virat Kohli, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohammed Shami

IND vs SL Probable XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka: Maheesh Theekshana, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c)

