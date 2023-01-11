IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the 2nd ODI match, January 12, 01:30 PM IST

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka: After winning the three-match T20I series, India will have their eyes set on a series win in the One Day Internationals. The Men in Blue started the 50-over format on a high note as they registered a 91-run win in the first match. They will be hoping to seal the series when the two teams battle it out in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

The first ODI saw a splendid batting performance by the Indian side. Batting first, Virat Kohli lit up the stadium with his 73rd century. He ended up scoring 113 runs off 87 balls while the skipper Rohit Sharma also looked good with a knock of 83 runs.

Chasing the target of 374 runs, Sri Lanka made decent efforts. The opening batter Pathum Nissanka added 72 runs to the scoreboard. Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka also fought back as he hammered 108 runs off 88 balls. However, their efforts went in vain and India won the match.

Ahead of the match between India and Sri Lanka, here is everything you need to know:

IND vs SL Telecast

India vs Sri Lanka game will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

IND vs SL Live Streaming

2nd ODI will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.

IND vs SL Match Details

IND vs SL match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 12, Thursday.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dasun Shanaka

Vice-Captain - Rohit Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, KL Rahul

Batters: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Dasun Shanaka, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha

IND vs SL Probable XIs:

India: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Pathum Nissanka

