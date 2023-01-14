IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the 3rd ODI match, January 15, 1:30 PM IST

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka: India will be aiming for a clean sweep on Sunday in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. The final One Day International will be conducted at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. India have already sealed the series by winning the first and second ODI by 67 runs and four wickets.

In the first match, Virat Kohli was the wrecker-in-chief with a century to his name. The second game saw Indian bowlers ruling the Eden Gardens pitch. Batting first, Sri Lanka ended up scoring only 215 runs. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj were the picks of the bowlers with three wickets each. Following the score, India faced trouble early in the innings. The team was reduced to 86 for four in 14.2 overs because of a brilliant bowling effort by Sri Lanka. However, KL Rahul emerged as the hero of the game with his knock of unbeaten 64 runs.

Playing on Sunday, the Men in Blue will be eager to record their third consecutive victory.

Ahead of the match between India and Sri Lanka, here is everything you need to know:

IND vs SL Telecast

India vs Sri Lanka game will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

IND vs SL Live Streaming

3rd ODI will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.

IND vs SL Match Details

IND vs SL match will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on January 15, Sunday, from 1:30 PM IST.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dasun Shanaka

Vice-Captain - Shreyas Iyer

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, KL Rahul

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Dasun Shanaka, Avishka Fernando

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Chamika Karunaratne, Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs SL Probable XIs:

India: Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Axar Patel

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Pathum Nissanka, Dilshan Madushanka

