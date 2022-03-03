IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's 1st Test match, March 4 9:30 am IST

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s match between India and Sri Lanka: Team India and Sri Lanka will battle it out in a two-match Test series starting March 4 in Mohali. The first Test of the bilateral series will get underway from Friday, March 4 at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali at 9:30 am IST onwards.

Sri Lanka, who currently lead the World Test Championship 2021-23 points table, would face a tough challenge against their Asian rivals. The visitors recently lost the T20I series 0-3 against India and would expect that a change of format could change their fortunes.

In the 20 Tests played here, India have emerged victorious on 11 occasions while the remaining nine resulted in draws. A run which newly appointed full-time skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid will look to continue in this series.

This is a special Test, Virat Kohli will be representing India in the cricketing whites for the 100th time. The team will be missing the services of Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma, and Wriddhiman Saha. Which means several youngsters will get a chance to make an impact.

Ahead of the match between India and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs SL 1st Test Telecast

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

IND vs SL 1st Test Live Streaming Online

The 1st Test IND vs SL is will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SL Match Details

The first Test match between IND vs SL will be played at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Chandigarh, from March 4-8. The match will begin at 9:30 am IST.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: Dushmantha Chameera

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Dimuth Karunaratne

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Angelo Mathews

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Mohammed Shami

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Probable Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Charith Asalanka

