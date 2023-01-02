IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: India vs Sri Lanka Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka: Team India currently claim the top spot in the ICC’s T20I rankings but the year 2022 had not been a memorable one for the Men in Blue. India had disappointing outings in the two major T20I tournaments in 2022 despite being thefavourite to clinch the titles. India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, failed to produce anything impressive in both Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. It might be a bit too early to talk about the 2024 T20 World Cup, but it is believed that the transition phase has already been initiated in Indian cricket.

Team India are now all set to start the new year with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The opening T20I match of the series is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been appointed as the skipper of the India T20 squad for the series against Sri Lanka and Suryakumar Yadav will serve as his deputy. Indian batting, in absence of big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will depend a lot on Surya’s prolific batting prowess in the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

After the completion of the T20Is, India and Sri Lanka will be involved in a three-match ODI series.

Ahead of the first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs SL Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs Sri Lanka first T20I match.

IND vs SL Live Streaming

The first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

IND vs SL Match Details

The IND vs SL first T20I match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3, at 7:00 pm IST.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Kusal Mendis

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka,

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana

India vs Sri Lanka Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

