IND vs SL: Former India Player Compares Sri Lanka to Ranji Trophy Side: 'Their Chances Are Minimal'

Sri Lanka have been at their absolute worst. After being clean swept in the three match T20I series, fans didn’t expect any fight from the Lankan lions. They were absolutely right! A number of former cricketers have already been baffled with the way Sri Lanka have approached the two-match Test series. In Mohali, they could have seized the momentum after getting Mayank Agarwal early. Nonetheless, it was one-way traffic in India’s favour.

Ravindra Jadeja slammed a hundred and then ran away with nine wickets in the match to make a mockery of the visitors’ line up. Even in Bengaluru—the venue for the second Test, Sri Lanka didn’t show any fight. They had India on the mat at 86/5, but then they were bowled out for 109 on day 2, they lasted just 5.5 overs. Former cricketer Aakash Chopra was baffled.

“We know there were injuries. There’s no Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera or Pathum Nissanka. The team is in transition; that is also okay. But is this the quality of bowling? I found the bowling terrible,” Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.

“Suranga Lakmal is playing his last Test match and he bowled decently. But apart from him, when you look at Embuldeniya.. he’s their best bowler but I don’t think he is Test class. Jayawickrama is bowling full-tosses and conceding almost 4.5 runs-per-over on this pitch. That is not Test quality bowling on his surface. If you are bowling bad deliveries in every over, then only you can concede at such run-rate on this pitch.”

He further added that pink ball does skid through, but there was no application from Lankan batters in the middle. He went one step further, comparing an international side with one of the Ranji trophy sides. “When it comes to batting, I admit that the ball skids in the pink ball under the light, but there was no application and quality. There was no contest. Sri Lanka were very poor. On a flatter surface in Mohali, they were bowled out twice in five sessions. Here, it’s more difficult, so their chances are minimal,” said Aakash.

“Individually, these players are good but collectively, they are absolutely disappointing. Sri Lanka are playing like a Ranji Team of the caliber of Mumbai or Karnataka at the moment.”

