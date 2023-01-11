IND vs SL: 'Game is Going to Move On, And I Am Not Going to Play Forever'-Virat Kohli Opens Up Rare Spiritual Side After Classy Ton

Former India skipper Virat Kohli kicked off the year with a scintillating ton against Sri lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The city has been a fortress of sorts for the 34-year-old who had hit two ODI tons here in his last three outings. He came into his own as he walked out to bat after the fall of Shubman Gill with the score reading 143/1. As can be seen, there was no urgency for Kohli to go hammer and tongs and he took advantage.

Making full use of two dropped chances, Virat Kohli smashed his 45th ODI hundred that propelled India to an imposing 373 for six.

“I don’t think there was anything different. My preparation and intent always remain the same. I thought I was hitting the ball nicely. It was close to the template I play with, I understood we needed an extra 25-30 runs. I tried to understand the conditions in the second half. Tried to get a comfortable total for us on the board,” he told the host broadcasters after the match.

After the game, he would also went onto say that he has learned not to be desperate, giving a peak into his spiritual side. One of the most popular cricketer of India, Kohli went through a severe run drought in the post pandemic years which saw him scoring a century after a gap pf more than two years.

“The one thing I learnt was desperation doesn’t get you anywhere. You do not need to complicate things. You go out there and play without any fear."

“I can’t hold on to things. You have to play for the right reasons and almost play every game like it’s your last and just be happy about it. The game is going to move on. I am not going to play forever, I am in a happy space and enjoying my time playing,” he signed off.

Kohli, who scored 113 against Bangladesh in Chattogram in India’s last ODI, continued from where he left to play the sheet anchor role with his 87-ball 113. The class of Kohli was on full display as he smashed 12 fours and one six and held on to one end while wickets fell at regular intervals in the middle overs.

