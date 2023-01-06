IND vs SL: Hardik Pandya Hides His Face as Arshdeep's No Ball Denies Dismissal of Dasun Shanaka - WATCH

Arshdeep Singh had a horrible night on Thursday when he took the field against Sri Lanka in Pune. The left-arm quick bowled just 2 overs but conceded 37 runs, including 5 no-balls. His bizarre feat let the Lankans set the hosts a mammoth 207-run target. In reply, India could only muster 190 runs in 20 overs, losing the game by 16 runs.

Arshdeep was handed the new ball but he opened his spell by leaking 19 runs. He was welcomed by Pathum Nissanka with a boundary of the very first ball and then, he conceded a hat-trick of no balls before finishing the over. After a poor start, he was then handed the 19th over as the youngster is known for his abilities in death. However, his concerns about overstepping the line didn’t go away.

The 23-year-old managed to dismiss Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka who was hurting Team India with his stroke play. But to the hosts’ dismay, the on-field umpire gave it a no-ball as the fast bowler had overstepped again. Meanwhile, skipper Hardik Padya was so disappointed that he was spotted hiding his face.

Arshdeep gave away another 18 runs to Sri Lanka, returning figures of none for 37 in just 2 overs. This was his worst bowling performance since making his debut for India. The 5 no-balls against Sri Lanka took his overall tally to 14 and now he holds the record for bowling the most number of no balls in T20I cricket.

The skipper consoled pacer Arshdeep, who bowled five no-balls and conceded 37 runs in two overs.

“You can have a good day, you can have a bad day, but you shouldn’t be moving away from the basics. For Arshdeep, in this situation, it is very difficult. It is not about blaming him or being too hard on him, but we know no-balls in any format are a crime,” he said.

In reply to Sri Lanka’s 207, India made a hash of the power-play as they lost four wickets in the first five overs. Though Suryakumar Yadav (51) and Axar Patel (65) raised their hopes, in the end, the hosts fell short by 16 runs.

