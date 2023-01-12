IND vs SL: 'I Can Focus More on my Well-being' - Hardik Pandya Elated With Rohit Sharma's Return

Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya suggested that the return of Rohit Sharma to the team has helped him. The swashbuckling opener missed the T20I series against Sri Lanka after sustaining a thumb injury on the Bangladesh tour, in his absence, Hardik led the Indian team to a 2-1 series victory. Rohit returned to lead the Men in Blue for the ongoing ODI series as Hardik pushed back to the deputy role in the squad. However, the flamboyant all-rounder said that with Rohit’s return, he can focus more on himself and is always available to share his insights with the skipper.

“Ro (Rohit Sharma) is back so it is much more relaxed. I can focus more on my well-being and try to share all my knowledge. If they need my help or advice, I’m always there," Hardik told broadcasters ahead of the 2nd ODI.

The presence of Hardik provides a much-needed balance to the Indian team which was proven in the 2022 T20 World Cup but being a bit injury prone, the prime task for selectors and the management is to manage his workload.

The all-rounder suggested that he is feeling good at the moment as the workload management is also in the right direction with the spotlight on the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“Body is very good, we are following a plan and the workload is being managed rightly with the WC just 6-7 months away," he added.

Hardik further talked highly of Axar Patel who has made a strong case for himself to get a place in the ODI World Cup squad. The southpaw has been performing consistently well with both bat and ball in recent times.

“It has made a big difference, the only request I had from him was more contribution from his batting. He has worked tremendously well, helps my life knowing Axar is after me, helps the team play a certain balance. He’s upped his game massively in the recent past, makes the team feel more confident," he added.

Meanwhile, after guiding Gujarat Titans to IPL triumph in their debut season, Hardik has been elevated to the leadership role in white-ball cricket as he recently replaced KL Rahul as the vice-captain in ODIs. While several reports suggested that the BCCI is working on the transition period in T20Is and the board has identified Hardik as the captain in shortest format.

