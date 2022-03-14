IND vs SL: 'I Saw Batters Struggling, Knew I Had to Be Attacking'-Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer must be kicking himself for missing out on a century in Bengaluru on day 1. The pitch was turning and in such a scenario the Mumbaikar just hung in and played a counter-attacking knock, eventually getting out for 92 off 98 balls. Later he got another opportunity in the second essay where he again showed his elegance. Nonetheless, this time also he was out for 67 when a century was there for the taking. However, he must be taking solace from the fact that India won the match and the series quite comprehensively.

“That wasn’t my normal approach, but I saw the batters struggling, so I knew I had to be attacking and put the pressure back on the bowlers. I was batting on 55 when the bowlers came in, and then I added around 40 more runs. I could have got out earlier as well, so didn’t worry about the hundred. I just wanted to bat as many balls as possible (in the second innings), knew that I had some support down the order with Shami and Bumrah. I have always dreamt about playing Test cricket for India, good feeling to come and contribute, want to keep this going.”

India extended their winning streak at home to 15 test series as they beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second test to wrap up the day-night match in Bengaluru on day three and win the two-test series 2-0 on Monday. With the tourists chasing a daunting target of 447 for victory after India declared on 303-9, their skipper Dimuth Karunaratne battled hard to bring up his 14th test ton (107) but wickets fell regularly and they were bowled out for 208.

India won the first test in Mohali by an innings and 222 runs inside three days and Rohit Sharma’s side repeated the feat in Bengaluru when Sri Lanka were bowled out in the second session.

