IND vs SL: I Understand What Sort of Cricketing Brain he has - Rohit Happy to Have Bumrah as Vice-Captain

Team India captain Rohit Sharma feels that the vice-captaincy is going to boost Jasprit Bumrah’s confidence on the field. The pace spearhead has been named the vice-captain of the Indian team for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka in the absence of KL Rahul who sustained a hamstring injury earlier this month. It will be the second time when Bumrah will act as a deputy to the skipper as earlier he was India’s vice-captain for the ODI series against South Africa where Rahul was in-charge of the team.

Rohit, who is recently named the all-format captain of the Indian team, said that appointing Bumrah as the vice-captain is the right way to include him in the leadership role.

“Honestly, it’s a good way for him to step into the leadership role now. He has taken his game to another level and I’m sure he wants to continue to do that even further. But this is only going to add and get him more confident in whatever he wants to do on the field," Rohit said in the press conference ahead of the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

Bumrah will lead the pace attack which includes Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel in the three-match T20I series.

Rohit, who also played alongside Bumrah in IPL for Mumbai Indians, said that he understands the cricketing brain of the 29-year-old and feels that it is going to help the team.

“It’s nice to have him as a vice-captain for this particular series. Let’s hope everything works out pretty well. I know him closely and I talk to him a lot about cricket. I do understand what sort of cricketing brain he has. So, yeah, it’s nice to have him there as the vice-captain," Rohit added.

Meanwhile, Team India suffered a double blow ahead of the 1st T20I as Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar have been ruled out of the series due to injuries.

Deepak sustained a right quadriceps injury during bowling while Suryakumar suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.

The duo will head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to complete their rehabilitation.

