Ind Vs SL: Indian Cricketers Celebrate Victory With a Singing Session

Soon after a memorable victory against Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian side celebrated the unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match ODI series. The Indian side were seen holding a singing session as part of their celebrations in Sri Lanka. In a video posted by batsman Suryakumar Yadav, team players including Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan were seen having joyous celebrations in India’s dressing room on Tuesday night.

Showing excellent resilience and grit in tough situations, team India chased 276 for victory even after being reduced to 193 for the loss of 7 wickets as Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga sent three players Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Krunal Pandya back to pavilion.

For the 8th wicket, young stars Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar forged an unbeaten match-winning partnership of 84 runs. They achieved team India’s victory with 5 balls remaining.

After the series win, Suryakumar Yadav posted a celebration video on his Instagram handle.

In the video, young players Hardik Pandya, Ishaan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav could be heard singing their hearts out during the late-night jam session. They sang the famous song ‘Bheegi Bheegi’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Gangster’ as part of their ‘Extended Celebration’. The video has garnered over 3.50 lakh views so far.

After winning the 2nd ODI, the Indian cricket team secured their 9th consecutive bilateral series win over Sri Lanka. This was also Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul Dravid’s first series win as India’s captain and coach respectively.

In the second ODI, while batting at number 8, Deepak Chahar scored a maiden half-century to guide India to a three-wicket win over Sri Lanka. While batting first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka put 275 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of 9 wickets in 50 overs. In reply, India reached 277 for 7 in 49.1 overs.

