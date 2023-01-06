'Arshdeep Needs to Go Back and...': Baffled Over Poor Bowling, Hardik Pandya Says 'No-ball is a Crime'

Skipper Hardik Pandya admitted that India made some basic errors in the second T20I which cost them the match against Sri Lanka at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The hosts suffered a 16-run defeat as Sri Lanka levelled the series 1-1 after dominating all three aspects of the game. The Men in Blue had a forgettable night at the office as 7 no-balls were bowled by them and Arshdeep Singh bowled five of them.

India made a couple of changes in the XI as Rahul Tripathi and Arshdeep came in for Sanju Samson and Harshal Patel, however, it didn’t work out well for them. Arshdeep bowled a hat-trick of no-balls in his first over of the match and then he returned to the attack to bowl the penultimate over where bowled a couple of no-balls again. He leaked 37 runs off his two overs.

Pandya admitted that Sri Lanka outclassed the hosts in both powerplays as India didn’t get their basics right.

“Both bowling and batting - powerplay hurt us. We made basic errors which we shouldn’t do at this level. Learning should be the basics we can control. You can have a bad day but shouldn’t be going away from basics," Pandya said in the post-match presentation.

The Indian skipper also talked about Arshdeep’s off day in the office and was brutally honest while giving his assessment on the no-ball bowled by the left-arm pacer.

“In this situation, it’s very difficult. In past as well he’s bowled no-balls. As a captain, I believe you can’t give away freebies. Going for runs is fine but no balls aren’t. Not blaming but he (Arshdeep) needs to go back and make sure these basic errors don’t happen at this level. It’s not about blaming or to be too hard on him but no ball is a crime," he added.

Hardik also talked about demoting Suryakumar Yadav to number 4 in the batting order to make way for debutant Tripathi at 3.

“Surya had a fantastic run at four. Anyone who comes into the team - you want to give them a role they are comfortable in," he added.

