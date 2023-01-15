IND vs SL: 'I've Always Played For Right Reasons, to Help Team as Much as Possible' - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli scored another memorable century on Sunday to help India register a record-breaking 317-run victory over Sri Lanka in the third ODI. Kohli remained unbeaten for 166 off 110 balls which was laced with 13 fours and 8 sixes. For hitting two centuries in the three-match ODI series, Kohli has also named the Player of the Series as he ended up getting 283 runs.

The 34-year-old laid the foundation of the massive victory as he took control of the innings by putting pressure on Sri Lanka bowlers by hitting them all around the park.

When asked by Murali Karthik about the number of Player of the Series award he has won, Kohli asserted that he had no idea and suggested that all of it is a byproduct of the intent he plays with.

“I have no idea (about the MoS awards he has won). For me, it’s just a byproduct of the intent I have, mindset that I play with. Mindset is always to help the team win, bat for as long as possible and if you do that, you end up making a difference. I have always played for the right reasons, help the team as much as possible," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

The batting maverick once again admitted that the break he took before the Asia Cup last year has worked quite well for him as he is in a very good space at the moment and not desperate to reach to milestones.

“It is just intent, playing for the right reasons. Ever since I came back from the long break, I have been feeling good. I don’t have that desperation to get to a milestone. I am just enjoying my batting, being in a space where I can relax. Today as well, I was just happy to be out there batting. I am in a nice space right now and want this to continue," Kohli said.

The 34-year-old also heaped praise on the pace duo of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj which clicked well for India with the new ball. Siraj bowled his heart out in the final ODI and claimed four wickets as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 73.

“Shami has always been there for us but the way Siraj has come up has been outstanding. He has taken the maximum number of wickets in the powerplay, which was an issue for us early. He is always making the batters think, which is a great sign for us going into the World Cup," Kohli concluded.

