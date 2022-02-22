IND vs SL: Jadeja, Bumrah Return as Rohit Sharma's Team India Arrives In Lucknow for 1st T20I - WATCH

After thrashing the West Indies in Kolkata, the Rohit Sharma-led Team India has arrived in Lucknow for a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which begins on Thursday. The Ekana Stadium will be hosting an international game after more than a 2-year gap. The last game played at this venue was a Test match between Afghanistan and West Indies in 2019.

The BCCI on Monday to social media platforms and shared the video of Indian players checking in at the team hotel. Head coach Rahul Dravid was the first to deboard the bus and was followed by the other members of the team. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan was seen playing carrom before the players headed to their rooms.

“Touchdown Lucknow. #TeamIndia arrive in Lucknow for the 1st @Paytm #INDvSL T20I,” the caption of the video read.

After the Lucknow face-off, both teams will fly to Dharmashala to play the remaining two games of the series. After the conclusion of the T20Is, India and Sri Lanka will shift focus on the Test series which is scheduled to begin from March 4 in Mohali.

The tour will conclude with a day-night Test in Bengaluru, beginning from March 12.

Jadeja returns; Kohli, Pant rested

The Sri Lanka series will mark the return of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after recovering from injury. Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has also joined the squad. Former captain Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the T20Is and will return for the Tests.

Ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah will also return and will assist Rohit as vice-captain. KL Rahul and Washington Sundar have been ruled out of the entire series owing to injuries.

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.

