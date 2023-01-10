IND vs SL: 'Just Another Day in the Office'-Twitter Lauds Virat Kohli As He Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar

Former India captain Virat Kohli scored a scintillating century in the first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati. This was also his 45th ODI ton as he helped India reach a massive 373 runs at end of the 50 overs. As soon as he reached his hundred, a number of Twitter accounts went crazy, celebrating him on yet another feat. Here are some of the top reactions.

Back to back s for Virat Kohli in ODI— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 10, 2023

Just another day in the office of Virat Kohli #INDvSL— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) January 10, 2023

This is an untroubled century. No 73 was on the cards all through for Kohli.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 10, 2023

And that’s 45th ODI century for #ViratKohli.Radhe Radhe pic.twitter.com/RXBsnNwATh — Aditya Sharma (@adityasharma_mp) January 10, 2023

Batting maestro Virat Kohli scored his 73rd international hundred as India scored 373 for seven in the first ODI against Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.

Kohli, who scored 113 against Bangladesh in Chattogram in India’s last ODI, continued from where he left to play the sheet anchor role with his 87-ball 113. The class of Kohli was on full display as he smashed 12 fours and one six and held on to one end while wickets fell at regular intervals in the middle overs.

At a venue where he had scored a century (140 vs West Indies) in the only ODI held here four years back, the former India skipper had luck by his side. He was dropped twice — on 52 and 81 — en route to his 45th ODI century, four shy of maestro Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of 49 centuries in the 50-over format. Overall, Kohli has now 73rd International centuries. To go with his 45 ODI hundreds, he has 27 in Test format and one in T20I.

